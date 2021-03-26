UrduPoint.com
Flight Operation At Saidu Sharif Airport Resumes Today After 17 Years

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:36 PM

SWAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2021) The flight operation at Saidu Sharif airport resumed today (Friday) after 17 years.

The first flight of Pakistan International Airlines PK-650 successfully landed at Saidu Sharif airport from Islamabad international airport.

The flight operation has been resumed by personal efforts of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Murad Saeed. The step has been taken to further promote the tourism industry of the province.

Earlier, the operation had been suspended due to terrorism in the region.

