Flight Operation Between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Continues As Per Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:18 PM

Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia continues as per schedule

The Aviation Division on Thursday said the flight operation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was continuing as per schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Thursday said the flight operation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was continuing as per schedule.

However, in line with instructions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Umrah pilgrims and tourist visa holders from Pakistan would not be able to travel to the holy land, an Aviation Division press release said.

Whereas, the passengers holding the Iqama (work permit) of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Resident Cards would be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia.

"The Aviation Division will act as per the advisory of the government of Saudi Arabia."Meanwhile, an emergency control room had been established at the Aviation Division that would operate around-the-clock without any day off. "An officer along with the supporting staff will remain stationed at the control room round the clock."

