Flight operation for Umrah pilgrims' return to continue till March 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The flight operation to bring back Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia would continue till March 19, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Sunday.

However, the GACA suspended all flight operations from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia for a period of two weeks, starting from March 15 "due to necessary precaution and protection to prevent outbreak of the Corona Virus," according to a Saudi authorities' circular received here.

Saudi Arabia also asked Pakistan to inform all those passengers, who were scheduled to visit the Kingdom "not to report airports in order to avoid any inconvenience."