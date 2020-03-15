UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flight Operation For Umrah Pilgrims' Return To Continue Till March 19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Flight operation for Umrah pilgrims' return to continue till March 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The flight operation to bring back Pakistani Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia would continue till March 19, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Sunday.

However, the GACA suspended all flight operations from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia for a period of two weeks, starting from March 15 "due to necessary precaution and protection to prevent outbreak of the Corona Virus," according to a Saudi authorities' circular received here.

Saudi Arabia also asked Pakistan to inform all those passengers, who were scheduled to visit the Kingdom "not to report airports in order to avoid any inconvenience."

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia March Sunday All From

Recent Stories

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

22 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

37 minutes ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

1 hour ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

1 hour ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

2 hours ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.