Flight Operations Affected At Paris Airport Due To Missing Dog

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 03:03 PM

Reports say two runways at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport have been closed to search for lost pet dog

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) The flight operations were affected at one of the busiest airports in Paris due to a missing dog.

The foreign media reported that two runways at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport were closed to search for the lost pet dog.

The reports showed that the pet dog named Amilka and its owner arrived in Paris on an Air France flight to Dallas.

During unloading, the dog, Amilka, escaped from its crate, and announcements were made at the airport to locate the dog.

According to reports, the search for the dog led to the closure of two runways and drones are also being used in the search effort.

Air France stated that the pet dog was spotted several times, and attempts were made to reach it but so far, it was not caught.

