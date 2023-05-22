Flight operations for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims continues sans interruption

The Hajj flight operation to transport Pakistani pilgrims has been proceeding without any disruptions, and the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight under the Road to Makkah project successfully arrived in Al Madinah on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):The Hajj flight operation to transport Pakistani pilgrims has been proceeding without any disruptions, and the first Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight under the Road to Makkah project successfully arrived in Al Madinah on Monday.

A total of 1,200 pilgrims were safely transported to Madinah via five flights on Sunday, as confirmed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Upon arrival in Madinah, the 386 pilgrims from Islamabad were warmly welcomed by Saudi authorities.

They were greeted with open arms and presented with generous gifts such as Zamzam water and dates as a gesture of hospitality.

The Road to Makkah program has streamlined immigration procedures, ensuring that all legal requirements for Hajj are efficiently fulfilled at the airport itself, eliminating the need for additional processes upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

During an interview at Madinah airport, pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements made under the Road to Makkah project.

They praised the time-saving benefits not only at Islamabad Airport but also at Madinah Airport. PIA officials reiterated their commitment to providing comprehensive assistance to Pakistani pilgrims.

According to a spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a main control room has been established in the new building of the Madinah Hajj mission.

The scheduled four flights carrying 1,390 pilgrims will arrive in the sacred city of Madinah on Monday.

Similarly, more than 3,000 intending pilgrims will reach their sacred destination on Tuesday via nine flights.

Additionally, it was advised by the spokesperson that the pilgrims should obtain their passports, visas, and air tickets from the respective Hajj camps at least 24 hours prior to their scheduled flight.

In the hotels of Madinah Munawwarah, Hajj Moavineen wearing jackets featuring the Pakistani flag are available 24/7 to cater to the needs of pilgrims. These committed staff members are present to provide uninterrupted assistance and guidance to the guests during their stay.

The vaccination process continues at various Hajj camps in Pakistan, even during weekly holidays, according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The spokesperson encouraged pilgrims to utilize the Ministry's Hajj helplines and website for any assistance needed.

Under the guidance of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Talha Mehmood, the Qurbani amount of Rs. 55,000 has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of the pilgrims.

The spokesperson also highlighted that pilgrims participating in the sponsorship scheme can receive cash from designated banks.