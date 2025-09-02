Flight operations fully restored at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Flight operations at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) have been fully resumed, bringing relief to travelers and restoring international connectivity.

According to SIAL spokesperson Umair Khan, a total of 10 international flights have successfully operated since the resumption, facilitating the travel of over 3,000 passengers.

He added that uninterrupted operations are ongoing, with all airport staff actively fulfilling their duties across various shifts to ensure smooth and efficient services.

The restoration of operations marks a significant step toward normalcy, and the airport management continues to monitor the situation closely to maintain service standards.