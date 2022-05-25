UrduPoint.com

Flight Operations May Affect Due To Road Closures In Islamabad, Lahore: PIA Spokesman Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Flight operations may affect due to road closures in Islamabad, Lahore: PIA spokesman fears

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday feared that the flight operations of the national flag carrier could affect due to road closures in Islamabad and Lahore.

Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan, in a brief press statement, said the PIA's all routine flights were in line with their schedule; however, there could be some delays because of unavoidable reasons (Road closures caused by PTI's long march towards Islamabad.)He requested all passengers to leave their homes for their respective airports, keeping in view the situation at roads, and remain in contact with PIA Call Center 111786786 for information about flights.

