Flight operations resume at SIAL

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Flight operations resumed at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL),the first international flight arrived in Sialkot late last night after the restoration.

According to SIAL spokesperson,an international flight of a private airline took off from Sharjah for Sialkot carrying 170 passengers.

The spokesperson said that all necessary equipment including the runway,terminal building were completely safe from the flood water.As soon as air operations resumed,all airlines immediately released their schedules.

All arrangements for air operations at the airport were complete.

Several private international flights were arriving and departing as scheduled late at night and until the morning,spokesperson added.

The spokesperson expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of SIAL for the support of the Pakistan Army and the district administration for supporting Sialkot Airport as usual in this difficult time and said that the love and support of all friends was a valuable asset of the institution.