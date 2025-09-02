Open Menu

Flight Operations Resume At SIAL

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Flight operations resume at SIAL

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Flight operations resumed at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL),the first international flight arrived in Sialkot late last night after the restoration.

According to SIAL spokesperson,an international flight of a private airline took off from Sharjah for Sialkot carrying 170 passengers.

The spokesperson said that all necessary equipment including the runway,terminal building were completely safe from the flood water.As soon as air operations resumed,all airlines immediately released their schedules.

All arrangements for air operations at the airport were complete.

Several private international flights were arriving and departing as scheduled late at night and until the morning,spokesperson added.

The spokesperson expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of SIAL for the support of the Pakistan Army and the district administration for supporting Sialkot Airport as usual in this difficult time and said that the love and support of all friends was a valuable asset of the institution.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

4 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

13 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

13 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

12 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

12 hours ago
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

13 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

13 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

13 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

13 hours ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

13 hours ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan