Flight Operations Suspended At Gwadar Airport Till Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced on Saturday the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar Airport until Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced on Saturday the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar Airport until Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the decision comes in response to the flood situation in Gwadar, as stated by the CAA spokesperson.

A new notice has been issued, confirming the suspension of flight operations at Gwadar airport until Tuesday.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had declared a state of emergency and declared Gwadar a calamity-hit area following heavy rains that caused significant damage in the city.

