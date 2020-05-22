UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:44 PM

Flight-Tracking Website Says Crashed Pakistani Passenger Jet Aborted One Landing Attempt

The crew of a Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet that crashed in Karachi earlier on Friday aborted their first attempt at landing the airliner, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The crew of a Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet that crashed in Karachi earlier on Friday aborted their first attempt at landing the airliner, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

"Flight #PK8303 took off from Lahore at 08:05 [GMT]. At 09:34 the aircraft made a landing attempt that was aborted at 275 feet and the aircraft climbed up to 3175 feet. Signal was lost at 09:40 at 525 feet," the flight-tracking service wrote on Twitter.

According to a post on the service's website, the plane, an Airbus A320 which had 91 passengers on board, crashed into a residential area as it made its second landing attempt at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

The Pakistani authorities have launched an immediate investigation into the crash, which killed at least 13 people, according to the country's Dawn newspaper which cited a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan following the incident.

