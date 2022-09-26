UrduPoint.com

Flights Carrying Relief Assistance From KSA, Turkiye Arrived At Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Flights carrying relief assistance from KSA, Turkiye arrived at Karachi

One each relief assistance flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Turkiye on Monday landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :One each relief assistance flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Turkiye on Monday landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

A total of 9 such flights carrying relief goods for the flood affectees of Pakistan had arrived from KSA, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

While, one relief assistance flight from Turkiye was also received at Jinnah International airport, Karachi.

It was 14th flight from Turkiye, carrying relief goods for the people affected by unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

The relief assistance from the KSA and Turkiye were welcomed with warmth and gratitude, the spokesperson said.

