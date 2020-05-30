UrduPoint.com
Flights From Gulf States To Peshawar Airport Will Resume From 1st June-CM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:08 PM

In order to facilitate return of Overseas Pakistanis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their homeland, international flights from Gulf states to Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar have been restored and flights will formally resume from 1st June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :In order to facilitate return of Overseas Pakistanis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their homeland, international flights from Gulf states to Bacha Khan Airport Peshawar have been restored and flights will formally resume from 1st June.

To this effect the very first flight of Saudi Airline with 250 passengers onboard will land at Peshawar International Airport on Monday, (June 1. 2020).

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The chief minister said as per the flight schedule, first flight of Saudi Airline would land on Bacha Khan International Airport on Monday, 1st June and, second flight of the same airline will arrive on 3rd June whereas next flight of Pakistan International Airline will arrive on 6th June.

It may well be recalled here that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, during a call on meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, had requested him for restoration of direct flights from Gulf States to Peshawar Airport in order to facilitate the return of overseas Pakistanis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stuck up there due to the prevailing Corona situation.

The Prime Minister had issued necessary instructions to the relevant quarters in this regard.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for honouring his request to facilitate the stranded overseas Pakistanis by restoring direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Peshawar airport.

He has also thanked Federal Minister Murad Saeed for playing an effective role in this regard.

Mahmood Khan said that the government fully realised the difficulties faced by the overseas Pakistanis due to coronavirus pandemic adding that the government was taking result oriented steps to resolve their difficulties and to ensure their respectable return to their homeland.

