Flights operation suspended due to technical fault, non-availability of aircrafts

Flight operation have been suspended due to technical fault and non availability of aircrafts on Lahore Airport.According to media reports, 9 domestic and International flights were canceled and 5 were delayed

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Flight operation have been suspended due to technical fault and non availability of aircrafts on Lahore Airport.According to media reports, 9 domestic and International flights were canceled and 5 were delayed.

According to Aviation sources that cancelled and suspended flights included domestic and International flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore.

3 flights from Lahore enroute to Madina, Dammam and Abu Dhabi while 2 flights of Karachi were canceled. 4 incoming and outgoing flights were also canceled of Madina, Dammam, Karachi and Islamabad.5 incoming and outgoing flights of Tehran, Kuwait and London were delayed, Aviation sources added.