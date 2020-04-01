Flights' suspension extended till April 11, cargo & special planes to have exemption

The government Wednesday decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/ non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations till April 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The government Wednesday decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/ non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations till April 11.

"It has been decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/ non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations with effect from April, 2 at 0600 hours PST to April,11 2020 at 2100 hours PST," said a press release issued by Aviation Division.

However, domestic flight operations from Islamabad International Airport to Gilgit Airport and Skardu Airport would continue as per previous practice.

The only exemption will be given to cargo and special flights subject to necessary clearance from the government.