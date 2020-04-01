UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flights' Suspension Extended Till April 11, Cargo & Special Planes To Have Exemption

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:26 PM

Flights' suspension extended till April 11, cargo & special planes to have exemption

The government Wednesday decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/ non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations till April 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The government Wednesday decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/ non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations till April 11.

"It has been decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/ non-scheduled, chartered, private air craft and general aviation operations with effect from April, 2 at 0600 hours PST to April,11 2020 at 2100 hours PST," said a press release issued by Aviation Division.

However, domestic flight operations from Islamabad International Airport to Gilgit Airport and Skardu Airport would continue as per previous practice.

The only exemption will be given to cargo and special flights subject to necessary clearance from the government.

Related Topics

Islamabad Gilgit Baltistan Skardu April 2020 All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

25 minutes ago

Football stars back Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be ..

27 minutes ago

NUST scientists publish Pakistan’s first whole g ..

29 minutes ago

Life profile of newly appointed acting chief justi ..

2 minutes ago

NATO warns virus must not hurt defence, with eye o ..

2 minutes ago

First Train From China's Wuhan to Deliver Medical ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.