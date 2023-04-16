UrduPoint.com

Float Of Police With SMD Screen Educates Road Users About Traffic Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Float of police with SMD screen educates road users about traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) has introduced special measures to ensure discipline on roads and made traffic float more attractive by installing SMD screen on it for creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.

The special education campaign has been launched following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and staff of traffic police is disseminating information about traffic laws.

Traffic Police float having SMD screen is delivering messages to the road users and special announcements about road safety tips are being made at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centres and main avenues of the city. During last 24 hours, the citizens at sectors G-7, G-9, G-10, F-7 and F-10 were educated about traffic rules.

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that national songs are played on SMD screens of float while trained and experienced staff of ITP disseminates messages related to road safety on it.

It is to mention that citizens were provided awareness about traffic rules related to bike riding, pedestrians' rights, driving on round-about, use of seat belts and risks of amateur driving as well as using fancy and non-pattern number plates and use of mobile phones during drive.

Chief Traffic Officer said the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) is striving hard for safety of citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city.

Special campaign is being run to educate citizens who are appealed to cooperate with traffic police in its efforts for disciplinary traffic system, Chief Traffic Officer maintained.

This initiative of the Islamabad Capital Police is being appreciated by the citizens and it has been appealed to cooperate with traffic police by obeying rules to protect themselves and others from accidents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Mobile Road Traffic Nasir From

Recent Stories

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation all ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation allocates AED10 million in suppor ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Ce ..

UAE participates in MENAP Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

23 minutes ago
 Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

38 minutes ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.