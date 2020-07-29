UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flocks Of Bats Attack Different Parts Of Tharparkar District

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:28 PM

Flocks of Bats attack different parts of Tharparkar district

After swarms of locusts, dangerous bats have attacked in the different parts of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :After swarms of locusts, dangerous bats have attacked in the different parts of Tharparkar district .

According to details four feet wide wing birds have invaded in various parts of Chachro taluka creating fear and panic among residents of deserted area.

Veterinary doctors feared that bat attacks could harbor other viral diseases like rabies, congo and corona.

They have demanded of the government to take all out measures for elimination of bats, so that calamity hit people could take sigh of relief.

Related Topics

Congo Tharparkar All Government

Recent Stories

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

9 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

16 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

24 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

27 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

31 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Clark from 1st Augus ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.