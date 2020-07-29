Flocks of Bats attack different parts of Tharparkar district

After swarms of locusts, dangerous bats have attacked in the different parts of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :After swarms of locusts, dangerous bats have attacked in the different parts of Tharparkar district .

According to details four feet wide wing birds have invaded in various parts of Chachro taluka creating fear and panic among residents of deserted area.

Veterinary doctors feared that bat attacks could harbor other viral diseases like rabies, congo and corona.

They have demanded of the government to take all out measures for elimination of bats, so that calamity hit people could take sigh of relief.