Flood: 45 Schools In Lahore To Remain Closed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) All schools in Lahore city, except for 45 designated relief camps, will resume educational activities starting September 1.
According to sources from the Punjab school education Department (SED), 45 schools have been temporarily converted into relief camps due to the ongoing flood situation.
Among the government schools that will remain closed are Central Model School, Ratigan Road, Maraka, Manga, Chohang, Shadab Colony, and Sagian. Schools in Tarr Garh Shahdara, Band Road Shafiqabad, and Pari Mahal Shahdara will also remain shut.
Additionally, government schools in Niaz Baig, Shahpur Kanjran, Band Road, Gaushala, Rangeelpur, Khurdpur, Chhagian Bhuma, Mohanlalwal, Multan Road, and Manwal will not reopen on September 1.
Several private schools will also stay closed. District Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, has issued a formal notification regarding this decision.
