Open Menu

Flood: 45 Schools In Lahore To Remain Closed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Flood: 45 schools in Lahore to remain closed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) All schools in Lahore city, except for 45 designated relief camps, will resume educational activities starting September 1.

According to sources from the Punjab school education Department (SED), 45 schools have been temporarily converted into relief camps due to the ongoing flood situation.

Among the government schools that will remain closed are Central Model School, Ratigan Road, Maraka, Manga, Chohang, Shadab Colony, and Sagian. Schools in Tarr Garh Shahdara, Band Road Shafiqabad, and Pari Mahal Shahdara will also remain shut.

Additionally, government schools in Niaz Baig, Shahpur Kanjran, Band Road, Gaushala, Rangeelpur, Khurdpur, Chhagian Bhuma, Mohanlalwal, Multan Road, and Manwal will not reopen on September 1.

Several private schools will also stay closed. District Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, has issued a formal notification regarding this decision.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan