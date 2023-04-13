Flood affected people of Brep valley demand resolution of problems

The flood affected people of Brep valley, district Chitral here Thursday carried out a protest rally and demanded authorities concerned to address the problems of people who were confronting distress and financial problems due to losses

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) : The flood affected people of Brep valley, district Chitral here Thursday carried out a protest rally and demanded authorities concerned to address the problems of people who were confronting distress and financial problems due to losses.

Speakers said that on August 19, 2022, Glacial Lake Outburst Flood damaged houses and hundreds of acres of Apple and other fruit orchards, standing crops, and cultivated land in Brep valley. The lone utility store, a mosque and three congregation halls (Jamat Khana) were also washed away by the floods.

Protestors passed a unanimous resolution demanding the channelization of the Chickengoal canal, restoration of utility store, supply of wheat, maintenance of irrigation canals, addressing the shortage of staff in Government Girls High school and shortage of medicines in the Primary health center.