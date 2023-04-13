UrduPoint.com

Flood Affected People Of Brep Valley Demand Resolution Of Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Flood affected people of Brep valley demand resolution of problems

The flood affected people of Brep valley, district Chitral here Thursday carried out a protest rally and demanded authorities concerned to address the problems of people who were confronting distress and financial problems due to losses

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) : The flood affected people of Brep valley, district Chitral here Thursday carried out a protest rally and demanded authorities concerned to address the problems of people who were confronting distress and financial problems due to losses.

Speakers said that on August 19, 2022, Glacial Lake Outburst Flood damaged houses and hundreds of acres of Apple and other fruit orchards, standing crops, and cultivated land in Brep valley. The lone utility store, a mosque and three congregation halls (Jamat Khana) were also washed away by the floods.

Protestors passed a unanimous resolution demanding the channelization of the Chickengoal canal, restoration of utility store, supply of wheat, maintenance of irrigation canals, addressing the shortage of staff in Government Girls High school and shortage of medicines in the Primary health center.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Protest Flood Chitral August Apple Mosque Government Wheat

Recent Stories

PM, Zardari, Bilawal discuss political situation

PM, Zardari, Bilawal discuss political situation

6 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani ..

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Tajik FM commit to deep ..

6 minutes ago
 Senate Committee on Finance unanimously rejects Ch ..

Senate Committee on Finance unanimously rejects Charged Sums Bill for Punjab & K ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP suspends schedule of KP by-elections

ECP suspends schedule of KP by-elections

6 minutes ago
 AJK govt, UNICEF sign work plan documents

AJK govt, UNICEF sign work plan documents

6 minutes ago
 Govt determined to stood firmly with Parliament: F ..

Govt determined to stood firmly with Parliament: Federal Minister for Power Engr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.