Flood Affected Pregnant Mothers, Children To Be Covered Under Benazir Nashonuma: Shazia Marri

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Federal Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Thursday said that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in collaboration with World Food Programme (WFP) has decided to cover the flood affected pregnant mothers and children under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme

"For this purpose, an additional amount of one billion rupees would be allocated for the flood affected mothers and children apart from the existing beneficiaries" Shazia Marri said while addressing a news conference.

She said that Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif announced to provide Rs. 25,000 per family to the flood victims, considering the severity of flood situation in the country.

Shazia Marri said it is a matter of honour for the BISP team that the prime minister has selected this program for the cash relief disbursement.

She said that the amount of Rs. 25,000 means alot to the flood affected families who have lost everything.

BISP has once again broken its own previous record of disbursing cash assistance among the flood affected families in a short time despite unusual circumstances for which its team deserves appreciation.

The monitoring teams of BISP have been formed to ensure transparency in the cash disbursement process while the concerned officers are visiting the relief centers and monitoring the provision of assistance, she said while expressing the commitment that "BISP will not compromise on duties".

The minister said that over 20 FIRs have been registered against those involved in the illegal deductions from the BISP payments to the flood affected families.

"Zero tolerance policy has been adopted against those involved in illegal deductions from payments of the affected families", she added.

She said around 33 million people have been displaced at national level as a result of the recent floods which is a big number.

Marri said the people of Pakistan are a part of the global community and are suffering from huge flood devastation.

She urged the international community and philanthropists to stand with the flood victims and extend support, "We need more tents, ration and essentials for the flood affected people", she added.

She thanked the countries, institutions and organizations that have provided funds to address the needs of the flood victims.

Criticizing the Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan for continuing his political activities despite the flood situation, Shazia Marri said that when the government is helping the flood victims, "Ladla" is busy with political rallies.

Shazia Marri said that Imran Khan, if still could not see the miserable condition of flood affected people in this country, he needs mental therapy.

She also condemned Imran Khan and former Finance Minister, Shaukat Tareen for their efforts to spoil the present government's agreement with the IMF through writing a letter.

"Imran Khan should be made answerable as to why he suspended an agreement with the IMF which his own government signed on behalf of Pakistan", she said.

