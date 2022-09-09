UrduPoint.com

Flood-affectees Demand Fair Distribution Of Ration, Relief Goods

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 11:07 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The flood-affected people of Paroa tehsil on Saturday demonstrated a protest on Indus Highway and demanded of the authorities for fair distribution of the ration and relief goods among the affected people.

The hundreds of people participated in the protest and blocked the Indus Highway in front of Paroa Degree College by putting tyres on fire.

The protesting people alleged that the ration was being distributed on favoritism and political basis.

They demanded that the ration and relief goods should be delivered to the genuine deserving people in transparent manner.

Later, the protesting people dispersed peacefully after the assurance given by local authorities and elders.

