UrduPoint.com

Flood Affectees Of Brep Valley Stage Protest, Blocks Yarkhun Valley Road

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Flood affectees of Brep valley stage protest, blocks Yarkhun valley road

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Hundreds of people from Brep Valley on Friday staged a protest rally for the second time this week for payment of compensation packages as announced by the former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Mahmood Khan.

The rally was led by the former councillor Shelly Sultan and Nazim Ahmed Khan of Village Council Kozh. The protesters observed a complete shutter in Brep Bazaar and blocked the main road of Yarkhun Valley and Brughal for several hours.

The speakers on the occasion said that on August 19, 2022 the flash floods due to GLOF completely damaged some 60 houses while hundreds of acres of Apple and other fruit orchards, standing crops, cultivated land, the only utility store in the area, a mosque and three congregation halls (Jamat Khana) were also washed away and several families became homeless.

The floods also cause damage to shops, women's shopping centres and girls' high schools and other government and non-government buildings.

They recalled that the then Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan visited the area and announced a Rs 500 million package for the affected areas, including Rs 250 million for Upper Chitral and Rs 25 million for Lower Chitral but unfortunately no payment was made until now.

They further recalled that AKAH Regional Program Manager Ameer Muhammad along with Canadian embassy delegates and officials visited the flooded area and on the occasion, the Canadian diplomat announced Rs 250 million aid for the area but later the aid was diverted to other areas of Chitral.

The protesters through a unanimous charge of demand urged the government to pay attention to the miseries of the locals and release compensation packages for the affectees besides reconstructing and rehabilitating the damaged infrastructure.

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Chitral Yarkhun August Women Apple Mosque From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

44 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC ..

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children o ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.