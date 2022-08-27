Flood Affectees; PHF contributing 4.8 million USD to provide immediate response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The member organizations of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) are immediately providing the response activities by contributing 4.8 million USD for flood affectees. PHF member started the response activities at the earliest and reached out to 362,564 people in KP, Punjab, Sindh, GB and Balochistan, said in a Press release issued here on Saturday.

The member organizations of PHF are also in process of more resources to better respond the devastating situation caused by the flash floods. A total of 3.2 million USD is in pipeline.

Currently PHF members (Qatar Charity, Islamic Relief, Muslim Aid, Muslim Hands, Human Appeal, Save the Children, IRC, CARE International, ACF, HHRD, Concern Worldwide, WHH, Mercy Corps, CESVI, WaterAid, Tearfund, ACTED) are providing response in different sectors and catering the need of flood affectees related to WASH, food, Health, Shelter and NFIs.

Syed Shahid Kazmi, Country Coordinator, PHF shared that Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, and its member organizations are fully engaged with government and donors to take strong position on- on-going floods in the country.

He shared that during the destruction, huge and massive efforts are required to provide immediate, relief, rescue, and rehabilitation services at all levels.

He mentioned PHF members required need assessment and damages details at the earliest so they can mobilize more resources and to cater to the need of affected people at all levels.

Farhan Ahmed Khan, Chair of PHF Executive Committee shared that PHF members (INGOs) have global experience of managing emergencies having trained human resource and contextual knowledge of working with local communities, if they are provided with better access to flood affected areas they can perform better.

He also shared that there is high need that all international and national organizations stand with government of Pakistan and with the people who are badly affected in various part of the country. Everyone can contribute and play a very active role to reach out the people in time during a dire need.

Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) is a representative body of 38 INGOs duly registered with Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan and working in Pakistan for various humanitarian and development initiatives.

PHF supports humanitarian aid delivery and long-term development initiatives of its member organizations (INGOs) in alignment with the development priorities of the Government of Pakistan.

Among others, these include, investing on Human development and Human Capital, Green Growth and Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience.