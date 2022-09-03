UrduPoint.com

Flood Affectees Returning Homes As Water Level Recedes In River Indus

Published September 03, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Flood affectees began to return their homes as water level started receding in river Indus.

In Indus river at Taunsa Barrage, the water level receded by 185,000 cusecs. Now, 416,000 cusecs water is flowing which is termed as medium level flood. This brought a sigh of relief and satisfaction for the people residing along the Indus river, said Irrigation Department sources.

The water level will recede further within the next two to three days. Now, there is no flood threat to Taunsa and Kot Addu.

Citizens namely Malik Rahim Bukhash, Allah Dad, Waryam Khan, Muhammad Sharif and some others told APP on Saturday that there was immense panic in their areas. The rumor of arrival of over seven lakh cusec water caused tension for the local people. Water flow is becoming normal in the river. They stated that people were returning to their homes.

