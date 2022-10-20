UrduPoint.com

Flood Affectees To Be Given Aid Through Ehsas Programme: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday said that the flood-affected people would be given aid from the Ehsas Programme as the Punjab Assembly had passed the Ehsas Programme Bill and it would be enforced across the province

Addressing a public gathering in Talagang, the chief minister said that ration would be provided on subsidized rates to the 8 million deserving families through the Ehsas Programme and the shopkeepers would also be given 10 percent profit from the Ehsas Programme.

The CM announced that industrial zones would be established in Talagang by setting the road network, adding that Talagang industrial zone would be declared tax- free. He resolved to establish factories in Talagang industrial zone, adding that ban from making inductions had been lifted and there would be employments for the Talagang district.

A superior university, a medical college and an engineering university would be established in Talagang, he announced and added that Tamman Dam and Lava Dam would be made in the area.

Four more districts would be set up in Punjab in addition to Talagang, he said, adding, optometrists would be appointed for eye treatment at the Rural Health Centers. Owner rights would be given to the 'katchi abadis' of Talagang and Chakwal, he said and added that Chakwal would also remain part of progress. "We have formulated a programme to join together Chakwal and Talagang and make it a division. We will also fully activate and functionalize the Lava tehsil," he maintained.

