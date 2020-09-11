UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flood Affectees To Be Rescued Any Cost

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:36 PM

Flood affectees to be rescued any cost

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said people affected by flood would be rescued at any cost by providing them all out help at their door step

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said people affected by flood would be rescued at any cost by providing them all out help at their door step.

While visiting at flood site at nearby location here today, he said his team was busy day and night to shift people at safer places. He said rescue control room was monitoring the situation on daily basis.

He said he himself was monitoring rescue operation through every possible measure. In case of need, we would hire extra force and required machinery to save people's lives from flash flood situation, he said.

Rescue Supervisor Muhammad Yasir Raza said on the occasion that dozens of people with bag and baggage were shifted already at innocuous places. He said rescue department wouldn't leave stranded people in lurch, particularly following critical flood situation.

Related Topics

Flood SITE All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Request for Dr. Maha’s exhumation for post morte ..

14 minutes ago

Number of active virus cases in Africa nears 230,0 ..

5 minutes ago

German truck maker MAN to cut up to quarter of sta ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-dengue campaign to launch

5 minutes ago

6 SHOs reshuffled in sargodha

5 minutes ago

PHA renovating parks in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.