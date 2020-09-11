Flood affectees to be rescued any cost

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said people affected by flood would be rescued at any cost by providing them all out help at their door step

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said people affected by flood would be rescued at any cost by providing them all out help at their door step.

While visiting at flood site at nearby location here today, he said his team was busy day and night to shift people at safer places. He said rescue control room was monitoring the situation on daily basis.

He said he himself was monitoring rescue operation through every possible measure. In case of need, we would hire extra force and required machinery to save people's lives from flash flood situation, he said.

Rescue Supervisor Muhammad Yasir Raza said on the occasion that dozens of people with bag and baggage were shifted already at innocuous places. He said rescue department wouldn't leave stranded people in lurch, particularly following critical flood situation.