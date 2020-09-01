UrduPoint.com
Flood Affectees To Be Rescued At Any Cost

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:35 PM

Flood affectees to be rescued at any cost

District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said people affected by flood would be rescued at any cost and facilitated at their door step

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood said people affected by flood would be rescued at any cost and facilitated at their door step.

Visiting flood site at nearby location here on Tuesday, he said his team was busy day and night to shift people at safe places.

He said rescue control room was monitoring the situation on daily basis, adding, he himself was monitoring rescue operation through every possible measure.

In case of need, they would hire extra force and required machinery to save people's lives from flash flooding, he said.

Rescue Supervisor Muhammad Yasir Raza said dozens of people with bag and baggage were shifted already at innocuous places.

He said rescue department would not leave stranded people in lurch, particularly following critical flood situation.

