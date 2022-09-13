Flood-affectees to be resettled in their homes before winter: Faisal Amin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said the rehabilitation operation of the flood victims would be launched on emergency basis and all out efforts would be made to resettle them in their homes before winter

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said the rehabilitation operation of the flood victims would be launched on emergency basis and all out efforts would be made to resettle them in their homes before winter.

During his detailed visit to flood-affected areas and relief camps in the district, he said the rescue and relief work for the flood affectees in all the tehsils of the district was in full swing while the rehabilitation work would also be done on emergency basis.

The Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, high ups of Local Government Department, representatives of Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and other related departments engaged in relief operations also accompanied him on this occasion.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing relief activities, saying, the Jawans of the Pakistan Army were also actively participating side by side with the other agencies in relief activities.

He said that living nations face natural calamities with full courage and bravery and today the Pakistani nation was facing this situation in the same way.

He assured that the provincial government would continue its efforts until the last flood-affected person is provided with relief and rehabilitated. He lauded the role of institutions of the local government department working round the clock along with other agencies to provide immediate relief and rescue services to the flood affectees in order to minimize the loss to lives and properties.

Faisal Amin directed the district administration, especially the health and relief departments, to further improve the quality of health, hygiene and food needs in the relief camps.

He clarified that the KP government was taking all possible and necessary measures to deal with the crisis and for this purpose the provincial government was using all its available resources on an emergency basis.