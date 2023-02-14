Flood affectees to get funds for construction of houses from Feb: Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said the flood affectees will start receiving money from the current month of February for the construction of their houses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput has said the flood affectees will start receiving money from the current month of February for the construction of their houses.

He was addressing a workshop here on Tuesday organized by Sindh People's Housing Foundation (SPHF) regarding the construction of houses for flood affectees, said a handout.

World Bank Senior Social Development Specialist Kamran Akbar, CEO Sindh People's Housing Foundation Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, various NGOs, Implementation Partners of Sindh government, experts, Students of COMSATS Lahore and architects participated in the workshop.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rajput said the Sindh government has established the Sindh People's Housing Foundation, a Section 42 company to build houses for the flood affectees, which has an independent board of directors.

He further said the houses will be constructed in collaboration with implementation partners including National Rural Support Program NRSP, Sindh Rural Support Organization NRSO, Thardeep Rural Development Program TRDP, SAFCO Support Foundation and HANDS.

"This is not only a project to build houses but it will also lead to social uplifting of the people as the Sindh government will also provide people with the title documents of the land", he added.

He said the survey has been completed and as per survey (2.058 million) houses have been partially or completely damaged by rains and floods in the province.

He also informed the participants that the World Bank has committed $500 million for the housing project; Sindh government is giving 250 million dollars while the federal government has also promised to provide 250 million dollars.

The chief secretary said a post-Donors' Conference will be held in Karachi, and a briefing about this project will be given during the post-Donors' Conference. It is hoped that donors will show interest in the housing project, he added that people will start getting money for the construction of houses. "Such houses will be constructed as per multi-hazard resilient standards," he said.

Dr Rajput said that Rs 300,000 will be given for a completely damaged house in instalments and Rs 50,000 for partially damaged houses.

The implementation partner will ensure the completion of the construction of the houses as per the design approved by the Sindh government.

During the workshop, various NGOs and construction experts and architects presented models of low-cost houses.