Flood alert across Pakistan: Health risks and need for preparedness

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) With a nationwide flood alert in place, authorities and health experts are warning of serious public health risks if preventive measures are not taken urgently. Heavy monsoon rains, coupled with the release of water from upstream dams, have already displaced thousands of families across Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Floodwaters often contaminate drinking supplies, leading to outbreaks of cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid, and hepatitis A and E. Doctors also warn of malaria and dengue as stagnant pools become mosquito breeding grounds. Skin, eye and respiratory infections are also common in flood-hit communities, particularly among children and the elderly.

Preventive measures are critical. Access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, and hygiene practices form the first line of defence. Experts recommend chlorination of water, use of oral rehydration salts (ORS) for diarrhoeal cases, mosquito nets and repellents to curb vector-borne diseases, and timely medical consultation for fever or dehydration.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has urged authorities to strengthen surveillance and ensure the availability of mobile clinics in remote areas. Vaccination drives for children, especially against polio and measles, remain a priority to prevent secondary health crises.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stress that while relief operations are underway, public cooperation is equally important. Citizens are advised to drink only boiled or filtered water, maintain household hygiene, and avoid unnecessary exposure to floodwaters.

Climate experts also call for long-term resilience measures, including better drainage systems, urban planning reforms, and effective early-warning mechanisms, to reduce the scale of future disasters.

As Pakistan braces for the peak of the monsoon season, health preparedness and community-level awareness remain vital. The challenge lies not only in saving lives during floods but also in preventing a health catastrophe in their aftermath.