Flood alert issued amid heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forecasting heavy rains in the province from August 14 to 18.

According to the NDMA, various regions, including Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Haripur, and Kohat, are expected to receive significant rainfall during this period, reported private news channel.

Additional rainfall is also anticipated in areas like Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai, and Waziristan.

The NDMA has warned of the potential for flooding and an increase in water flow in rivers and streams due to the heavy rains.

Authorities have been advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of possible floods and landslides and to ensure the availability of resources for any emergency situation.

The NDMA has also cautioned tourists to avoid traveling to mountainous areas during this period due to the risk of landslides.

NDMA urged relevant departments to remain vigilant and prepared for potential flooding.