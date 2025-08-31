Flood Alert Issued As India Likely To Release Water Into Chenab
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 have issued a flood alert amid the possibility of heavy water discharge into the Chenab River from India.
According to rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal issued an alert, orders were issued to the staff present in all sectors to remain on high alert.
DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal urged residents of low-lying and riverbank areas including Saidpur, Bajwat villages, and Sambrial’s Randhir Bagrian, Majra Kalan, and nearby localities to immediately move to safer places.
Announcements have been made in mosques so that people can leave there in time.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for 'assaulting daughter'33 seconds ago
-
Flood alert issued as India likely to release water into Chenab33 seconds ago
-
Federal minister pledges maximum relief to flood victims in Chiniot10 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 4-Day Polio eradication drive to protect children10 minutes ago
-
Delivery of quality foodstuff to consumers stands as the top priority of the state admin: AJK PM10 minutes ago
-
Kohat police vow to crack down on criminal elements10 minutes ago
-
France-based forum urges global action against human rights abuses in IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab inaugurates dry waste project in Paswal, Attock10 minutes ago
-
District administration actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation: DC21 minutes ago
-
Philanthropic effort brings relief to thirsty community in Kohat21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye are two countries but one nation: Cemal Sangu30 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with family of martyred lawyer30 minutes ago