Flood alert issued as India likely to release water into Chenab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 have issued a flood alert amid the possibility of heavy water discharge into the Chenab River from India.

According to rescue spokesperson, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal issued an alert, orders were issued to the staff present in all sectors to remain on high alert.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal urged residents of low-lying and riverbank areas including Saidpur, Bajwat villages, and Sambrial’s Randhir Bagrian, Majra Kalan, and nearby localities to immediately move to safer places.

Announcements have been made in mosques so that people can leave there in time.