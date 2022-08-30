Flood alert issued for low lying areas near River Satluj

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Safdar Virk issued flood alert and directed residents of low lying areas to make preparation for emergency departure to safer places.

The water level in the River Satluj could affect residents of Sahuka, Jamleera, Farooqabad, Head islam, Suldaira, Budh Ghulam, Mauza Akbar, and Mauza Saifen.

The deputy commissioner instructed the residents to should keep their luggage ready so that they should be shifted to safer places in case of emergency situation.