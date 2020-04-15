UrduPoint.com
Flood Alert Issued For Panjkora River, Excavation Banned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:27 PM

In the wake of continued torrential rains and subsequent increased run off, flow levels of Main Panjkora River and it's tributaries including Usherai, Kohistan, Dir, Barawal, sultankhail, Toormang, maidan and others are continually rising.

A letter issued from the office of SDO Irrigation Balambat said on Wednesday that the flood in main Panjkora River is likely to cross high flood level.

Everybody is therefore advised to avoid going near waters of the river and take preemptive care of their properties to the maximum.

Meanwhile,Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan has imposed Section 144Cr.PC on going/walk near to river Punjkora especially the children.

Under the directives, excavation of sand and construction material from the territory of River Punjkora was also banned.

It said violators will be dealt under relevant sections of law.

