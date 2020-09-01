UrduPoint.com
Flood Alert Issued For River Swat, Panjkora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert after rising water level in River Swat and Punjkora after ongoing rains in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert after rising water level in River Swat and Punjkora after ongoing rains in the province.

According to PDMA, the water flow in River Swat at Chakdara has been recorded 7548 cusec, and 40,872 cusec in Khwazakhela area.

Similarly, 40,872 cusec water flow has been recorded in River Panjkora.

The flood would pass through districts Nowshera and Charsadda by mid-night today. PDMA has asked people living near bank of river to move safer places and keep vigilant on the river's flow.

PDMA and district administration are in close touch about flood situation and initiate timely relief and rescue operation.

