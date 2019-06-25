UrduPoint.com
Flood Alert Issues To Cope Any Untoward Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

Flood alert issues to cope any untoward situation

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Assistant Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue (ADCR) Abdul Rauf has said that the precautionary measures were finalized to cope any flood situation in the district and flood alert has been also issued to all departments in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing a flood mock exercise which was arranged by Rescue-1122 at Benazir Shaheed bridge here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he visited different first aid stalls and expressed satisfaction on preparations to cope any flood situation.

Rescue-1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Civil Defense, Livestock department, Police, District administration, Help foundation staff participated in mock exercise.

Distrct Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 said that collective efforts were needed to cope any flood situation and all concerned departments would leave no stone unturned for safety of the citizens.

