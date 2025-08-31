Flood alert: Sindh Govt prepares for potential disaster, CM reviews relief efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, received a briefing on the flood situation and preparedness measures at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. The briefing was given by Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman and DG PDMA, Salman Shah here on Sunday.

According to the briefing, 15 districts, 167 union councils and 1,651 villages are likely to be affected in the event of a super flood, with a total population of 1,638,886 people and 273,148 households.

The chief minister was informed that 948 relief camps have been set up in the affected districts. The camps are equipped with essential facilities, and efforts are being made to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.

The chief minister was briefed that the water flow at Guddu and Sukkur barrages could exceed 900,000 cusecs. The districts of Ghotki, Sukkur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, and Larkana are likely to be affected, with a total population of over 1.

6 million people.

The briefing provided details on the potential impact in each district, including the number of villages and households likely to be affected. The districts have set up relief camps, with Larkana Division having 74 camps and Sukkur Division having 62 camps.

Murad directed that every possible assistance be provided to the people affected by the floods. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that the relief camps have essential facilities and that the people are treated with dignity. He also urged the people to cooperate with the administration to minimize the damage.

The chief minister stated that he has assigned the responsibility of monitoring and supervising the relief efforts to the ministers. He emphasized that the administration is working tirelessly to provide assistance to those affected and to prevent any major damage.