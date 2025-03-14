Open Menu

Flood Bund Strengthening To Begin Soon To Check River Erosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Flood bund strengthening to begin soon to check river erosion

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Work would begin soon to strengthen flood protection Bund at Head Lala Creek and Wara Gishkori in district Layyah to plug chances of land erosion by river Indus and save people from flood waters in case of floods.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Malik said this in a district emergency control meeting here Friday that also decided to conduct first mock rehearsal in the first week of Apr 2025 to combat expected flood situation.

Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan, CEO Health Dr. Shahid Riaz, additional director livestock Dr. Tariq Gadara, executive engineer irrigation Abdul Rauf, district emergency officer, rescuers, Dr. Sajjad Ahmad and other officials were present.

A task force committee would be formed to ensure a coordinated response, officials said and asked departments to submit their contingency plans with the office of deputy commissioner for better arrangements like relief camps. Shahid Malik said that Gynecologists and psychologists would also perform duty in affected areas in case of floods, adding that affectees would be provided health facilities and help would be extended to them in all ways possible.

ADCR ordered irrigation department to complete work on strengthening flood bunds at Lala Creek and Wara Gishkori. He also ordered regular monitoring of flood protection bund and elimination of encroachment from there.

