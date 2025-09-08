Flood Claims Three Lives In Jalalpur Pirwala
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Floodwaters claimed three lives as a family attempted to reach the city from Basti Obarah Janubi on their own
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Floodwaters claimed three lives as a family attempted to reach the city from Basti Obarah Janubi on their own.
According to local people, Five members of the same family fell into a water-filled pit near the city.
Among them, 25-year-old Muhammad Luqman, 13-year-old Muhammad Abdullah, and 14-year-old Fatima Bibi drowned.
Local residents recovered Fatima Bibi’s body, while the bodies of Luqman and Abdullah remain missing. A 24-year-old Nazir Ahmed and a young girl were rescued alive by locals.
Rescue efforts by locals and welfare organizations are underway to recover the missing bodies.
