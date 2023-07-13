Flood control implementation plan review in a meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting was held in DC office on Thursday to review the implementation of Flood Control Plan.

Commissioner Faisalabad division Salwat Saeed presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khan Niazi gave a briefing about the recent situation of flood and details of relief operation in flood-inundated areas.

Divisional Commissioner ordered the availability of Boats, Tractor Trolleys and carts to approach flood-hit people and directed the officers of district administration that all Relief Camps should work round the clock and ensure the presence of revenue staff, health officials and livestock employees.

She ordered Livestock department to ensure the availability of vaccines and medicines for cattle and said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and assistant commissioners would remain present in Flood affected areas and Revenue staff should monitor all arrangements for rescue and relief.

Divisional Commissioner ordered to surrender the services of XEN Highways and SDO Highways for their negligence in arrangements in flood-hit areas. She further ordered against both of them under PEDA act.