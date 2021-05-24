UrduPoint.com
Flood Control Mock Exercise Conducted In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Flood control mock exercise conducted in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, conducted mock drills on Ganda Singh Wala Gaddoki bridge to deal with possible floods in coming monsoon season.

The mock exercise was attended by the district administration, Civil Defence Department, education Department, Irrigation Department, Health Department and Livestock Department.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Sultan Mahmood Monday said the purpose of the exercises was to check equipment used in the flood operations and improve communication between various departments.

The DEO gave a detailed briefing on the equipment, used during the floods.

A well-equipped contingent of Rescue-1122 greeted the distinguished guests and also performed a practical demonstration of saving a drowning man.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul inspected the campuses of all the institutions and expressed satisfaction over the preparations of Rescue-1122 to deal with the floods.

