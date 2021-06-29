UrduPoint.com
Flood Control Mock Exercise Held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A mock exercise was held at BRB canal Ganda Singhwala on Tuesday, under the auspices of Rescue-1122 to cope with any flood-like situation during the monsoon season.

Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu visited relief camps of Irrigation Department, Livestock, Agriculture, Civil Defence, education, Health and other departments, set up by the Rescue-1122.

The AC inspected the equipment used for rescue and relief during expected floods.

He said that the district administration was ready to deal with possible disasters like floods.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Engineer Sultan Mahmood, XEN Irrigation Department, officers of other departments including Civil Defence, Agriculture, Police, Health, Education, Livestock, Transport, etc., were also present.

