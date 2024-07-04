Open Menu

Flood Control Plan Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 08:57 PM

Flood control plan reviewed

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the authorities concerned to complete all arrangements to cope with any untoward situation during flood

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the authorities concerned to complete all arrangements to cope with any untoward situation during flood.

Presiding over a review meeting about flood control plans here on Thursday, she directed the officers of the Irrigation department to watch water level in river Chenab at the places of Chiniot and Jhang districts.

She also directed for transferring population residing in riverine areas to safer places well in time.

She further directed to set up flood control rooms in all the four districts and sharing information about water levels in the rivers, alternate arrangements of electricity, close liaison between departments like livestock, police, health and rescue.

The commissioner directed for vacating dilapidated buildings.

Earlier, the DCs briefed the Commissioner about arrangements in their respective districts.

