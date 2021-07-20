UrduPoint.com
Flood Control Room Set Up In DC Office

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:44 PM

A flood control room has been set up in DC Office to deal with any untoward situation during monsoon and rainy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A flood control room has been set up in DC Office to deal with any untoward situation during monsoon and rainy days.

A spokesman for local administration said on Tuesday that three numbers were provided to the flood control room.

People can contact it through land-line numbers 041-9201491, 041-9201492 and mobile number 0337-0669912 respectively.

More Stories From Pakistan

