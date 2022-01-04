Flood control room set up in Kalat to deal any emergency situation

Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji on Tuesday set up a flood control room in his office to tackle any emergency situation and ensure immediate relief in view of possible heavy rains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji on Tuesday set up a flood control room in his office to tackle any emergency situation and ensure immediate relief in view of possible heavy rains.

In statement issued here, public can contact following numbers; 084890018, Fax. 0848413284, mobile. 03332076338, 03332726201 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.