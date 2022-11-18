Flood damage survey to be completed by first week of December, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said that the joint survey to assess the damage caused by the disaster in the remaining districts of Sindh, Balochistan would be completed by relevant district administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the first week of December 2022.

Responding to the query of Ms Alia Kamran in the National Assembly during question hour, he said the joint survey was necessary for a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of the affected people. The survey was delayed as the water has not yet receded in various flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

A total of 1,750 people were killed in the floods and each family has already been paid Rs 1 million as compensation.