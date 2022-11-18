UrduPoint.com

Flood Damage Survey To Be Completed By First Week Of December, NA Told

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Flood damage survey to be completed by first week of December, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said that the joint survey to assess the damage caused by the disaster in the remaining districts of Sindh, Balochistan would be completed by relevant district administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the first week of December 2022.

Responding to the query of Ms Alia Kamran in the National Assembly during question hour, he said the joint survey was necessary for a comprehensive plan for the rehabilitation of the affected people. The survey was delayed as the water has not yet receded in various flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

A total of 1,750 people were killed in the floods and each family has already been paid Rs 1 million as compensation.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Balochistan Water December Family Million

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

52 minutes ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.