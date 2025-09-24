Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran

On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, flood damage assessment survey will begin in Lodhran district from September 26, 2025

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, flood damage assessment survey will begin in Lodhran district from September 26, 2025.

The survey will be conducted by joint teams comprising the Urban Unit, Revenue department, Agriculture department, Livestock department and the Pakistan Army.

A training session for survey teams was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Lodhran. The session was attended by Special Secretary Housing South Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan Shah and Assistant Commissioners Asghar Laghari and Irum Shehzadi.

A total of 26 field teams will be deployed across Lodhran and Kahror Pakka, focusing on assessing residential, crop, and livestock damages. The survey will be conducted through digital tools to ensure accuracy and real-time data collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan emphasized the importance of transparent data collection. Just like rescue and relief efforts were carried out with compassion and dedication during the floods, now the damage assessment must also reflect integrity. All teams must strictly follow the prescribed guidelines. The collected data will be inspected at the highest level,” he said.

DC Dr. Lubna Nazir reaffirmed the district administration’s full support to the joint teams. The Punjab Government was fully committed to compensating flood victims,” she stated. She further added that they would try to complete the survey within 20 days, and any complaints or discrepancies regarding the process will also be addressed.

On the same occasion, ADCR Syed Waseem Hassan Shah gave a detailed briefing on the digital survey methodology and the protocols to be followed in the field.