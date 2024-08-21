Open Menu

Flood-damaged Roads In Bela Tehsil Restored

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 11:30 AM

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The communication roads cut off due to heavy rains and floods in Bela Tehsil of Balochistan were restored on Wednesday.

According to DC Office, the restoration work began immediately after the communication link was disrupted last night under the direction of Secretary Communications and Construction Balochistan Lal Jan Jafar.

The district administration of Lasbela and engineers from the Department of Communications and Construction worked tirelessly to restore the roads, particularly in Goth Ismailani, which was heavily affected by the floods.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Humira Baloch stated that all staff of the Department of Communication and Construction are on alert and machinery is ready to address any further issues caused by the monsoon rains.

The administration has instructed all departments to prioritize maintenance work and ensure no negligence during the monsoon season.

APP/ahe/378

