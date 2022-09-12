Flood damages over 350 schools in D.I.Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The recent heavy rains and flash floods damaged over 350 school buildings that also caused disruption in educational activities in some areas of the district.

An official in the district education department told APP that the recent rains and floods have destroyed or damaged around 257 male and 87 female schools in all the five tehsils of the district.

District Education Officer (DEO) Male Musarrat Hussain informed that out of total 257 male schools 177 were those where flood water entered into the area and damaged the buildings while other 80 schools were affected with the heavy rains.

He said the flood affected 159 primary, seven middle, eight high and three higher secondary schools across the district.

He said most of the Primary schools were affected in Paroa tehsil where 18 were completely damaged and 59 were partially damaged. Followed by, Daraban Tehsil where 29 schools were completely damaged while four were partially damaged schools.

In Dera Ismail Khan tehsil, five schools were completely damaged while 19 others were partially damaged.

In Kulachi tehsil, seven were fully damaged and seven others were partially damaged schools.

In Paharpur Tehsil, four were fully damaged and seven partially damaged schools.

Musarat Hussain said the educational activities had been restored in most of the flood affected schools by making temporary arrangements. However, he said, the complete restoration would be possible after dewatering of all the areas.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) Female Farzana Raja told this news agency that out of total 87 flood affected female schools, 80 were primary ones including 10 completely damaged and 70 partially damaged schools. She said two each middle and high schools and three higher secondary schools were affected by the recent floods.

She said in most of the affected schools, the educational activities had been restored by making alternate temporary arrangements. Some of the schools were shifted into rented buildings while some others started educating students in tents.

Farzana Sardar said that she had a meeting with UNICEF representatives and they also assured their support for full restoration of educational activities in the flood affected areas. However, she added, the complete restoration would be possible after complete dewatering of the areas.