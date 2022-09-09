UrduPoint.com

Flood Death Toll Nears 1400: NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Flood death toll nears 1400: NDMA

The death toll due to devastating monsoon floods across the country on Friday surged amid property losses as five more perished in the past 24 hours, taking the total death count to 1,396

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The death toll due to devastating monsoon floods across the country on Friday surged amid property losses as five more perished in the past 24 hours, taking the total death count to 1,396.

Moreover, 12,728 individuals were reported injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property and infrastructure losses due to the heavy rains which lashed out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains and flash floods caused deaths in various flood affected areas. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan reconciled its data on deaths mentioning mortality number counted in incidents on September 6. It noted that one man and a child in Pishin had perished on September 6, and two children had died in Zhob.

Similarly, the PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) also reconciled data of its injured people and stated that in various incidents of roof collapse in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) five children got injured between August 17 to 27, and a child was reported injured in South Waziristan on August 26.

In Sindh, a woman was reported dead in Noushero Feroze. There was no incident or loss to report in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Punjab, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours.

In Balochistan, M-8 (100-140 km) was blocked due to land sliding in 24 kilometer (km) section of Wangu hills whereas two km area was cleared and restoration work was in process.

In KP, N-95 Madyan was blocked between Behrain-Ashrait (23 km), and Laikot-Kalam section (8 km) was open for light traffic.

In Sindh, N-55 from Meher Johi Canal to Khairpur Nathan Shah was submerged and the road would open after drainage of water.

The survey for damage assessment started in 26 districts of Quetta, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Gawadar, Surab, Sohbatpur, Dukhi, Kharan, Khuzdar, Qila Abdullah, Awaran, Washuk, Barkhan, Kalat, Kohlu, Mustang, Musakhel, Sherani, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Lasbela, Ziarat, Jaffarabad, Chamman and Dera Bugti.

The report mentioned that scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity was expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, and in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Peshawar divisions.

However, isolated thunderstorm and rain of light to moderate intensity was expected over southeast Sindh as well as in Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Lahore and Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan Divisions, whereas mainly dry weather was expected over rest of the country.

