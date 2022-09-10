Flood displaced people accommodated in 500 tents in Tent Village: Commissioner

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeemur Rehman Memon Saturday said the flood displaced people from different parts of Sindh have been accommodated in 500 tents in the Tent Village in Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeemur Rehman Memon Saturday said the flood displaced people from different parts of Sindh have been accommodated in 500 tents in the Tent Village in Jamshoro district.

Talking to the media during his visit along with DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah the village, which spreads over 550 acres in Tanbo Goth near Gulshan-e-Shahbaz scheme along M9 Motorway, he told that 200 more tents would be added in the village.

He recalled that the displaced people had also been provided shelter in dozens of schools and colleges in Jamshoro.

According to him, the authorities were arranging ration, two times meal and healthcare facilities for inhabitants of the tents.

The DIG said a complaint center had been established at the village for the displaced people.

He assured that the police would ensure security of the displaced people living at the camps.

Other officials of the police and the district administration accompanied the commissioner and the DIG during the visit.